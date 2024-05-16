The 77-lap event on the GP circuit, will be raced under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on Saturday night with the track capacity 60 entries split over five divisions, based on lap times.

Division A will be for cars with nominated laps times between 1:38.00 and 1:41.99. Div B will be for times quicker than 1:45.99, Div C under 1:49.99, Div D under 1:53.99 and Div E over 1:54.00. Penalties apply for exceeding lap times in the nominated class.

Div A cars will have to do two 5min minimum pitstops, B will have a 5min and a 2:30 stop, and the rest one 5min mandatory stop within the designated pit window.

The original event in 2019 was won by Todd Herring and Andy Harris in a Div A Mazda MX5. Herring also won the race the following year, but this time on his own. In 2022 it was Dylan Thomas and Cody Brewczynski in a Subaru Impreza which ran in Div B. Last year Benny Tran drove single handily his Honda Civic in Div A for the win.

“It is one of the highlights and it just goes to show you, it doesn't matter what level you are at, there are heaps of grassroots guys getting involved in endurance racing,” said MRA's Terry Denovan.

“To be honest I'm blown away with the number of entries that we have got for the event, the fact we have hit track density is pretty cool.”

This year, competitors will be vying for a share of $11,250 in prize money, which will be spilt evenly across the five divisions where $500 is on the line for the fastest qualifiers.

The program will also feature Clubmans, Alfa Romeo Racing combined with E36 Race Series, MX5 Cup and two one-hour enduros for Excels for the Jeremy Hodges Memorial Cup.

Coverage of a great portion of race day will be streamed on Blendline TV, commencing at 2:45pm Saturday and available on the BLTV website and social media platforms.