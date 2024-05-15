The New Zealander finished fourth in February's Bathurst 12 Hour with the Chinese team and rejoined it for last weekend's GT World Challenge Asia round at Buriram.

He will share the squad's Porsche 911 GT3 R with 2023 DTM champion Thomas Preining and Joel Eriksson, who was also part of the driving crew at Mount Panorama.

Evans nowadays drives the Brad Jones Racing-run SCT Motorsports Camaro on a full-time basis in the Supercars Championship, but remains a contracted Porsche driver.

“It's a privilege to be part of the Phantom Global Racing line-up for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Spa,” he said.

“We have a strong crew behind us and together with Joel and Thomas, I believe we are capable of fighting for victory.

“It's the biggest GT race in the world on one of the most iconic circuits in motorsport history, so it doesn't get much better than this.”

Phantom Global is a new team and finished fourth outright in its first outing in the Intercontinental GT Challenge at Bathurst earlier this year.

The IGTC continues with the 24H Nurburgring at the end of this month, before moving on to Spa-Francorchamps.

Team Director Martin Young said, “We're really pleased to announce our participation in the 24 Hours of Spa this year.

“It's going to be a big challenge, but one we're very excited for.

“Following on from a strong start to the season in the Bathurst 12 Hour and in GT World Challenge Asia, we're looking to continue that with a talented driver line-up of Thomas, Jaxon and Joel.”

There will be further Supercars representation in the event courtesy of at least Triple Eight Race Engineering, which is entering a Mercedes-AMG as part of its partnership with Johor Motorsports Racing, although Broc Feeney is sitting it out in order to concentrate on his full-time ride.

The Spa ‘Prologue' test takes place next week (May 21-22), then the event itself on June 27-30.