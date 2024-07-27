Talk of an Adelaide cameo for NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch started as early as last year, initially linked to Erebus Motorsport.

That was through the team's association with Richard Childress Racing off the back of Brodie Kostecki's NASCAR cameo with RCR and another non-NASCAR tie-up between the teams in December.

However, as revealed by Speedcafe back in June, while the momentum for a NASCAR wildcard in Adelaide has continued, the focus has shifted away from Erebus and onto Triple Eight.

While Busch remains the favourite to join the Supercars field for Adelaide, it would likely be Triple Eight facilitating the additional entry if it happens.

That is through fresh ties between RCR and T8 forged by now-T8 driver Will Brown making a one-off NASCAR Cup Series start for the famous US team last month.

That drive was supported by new T8 part-owners Steve Blackmore and Earl Evans.

It has long been speculated that the South Australian Motorsport Board has been involved in trying to get the wildcard off the ground.

While not confirming that in exact terms, an SAMB spokesperson told Speedcafe that it is in favour of a high-profile addition to the grid.

“There is currently no deal in place, but should the opportunity arise we would welcome it,” said the spokesperson.

A high-profile cameo would add to what is already shaping up as huge Adelaide weekend, which will include Thursday and Friday night Sprintcar races on a drop-in speedway inside the circuit.