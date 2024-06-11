Talk of Supercars looking to lure a NASCAR ace for a one-off start surfaced late last year with Kyle Busch the driver, Erebus Motorsport the team and the Vailo Adelaide 500 the event at the centre of the rumours.

Given the turmoil experienced by the title-winning Erebus squad earlier this season there was an assumption that the plan was shelved, however a new wave of speculation suggests a version of the plan is still in the works.

According to the latest speculation, Busch is still the targeted driver while the season-ending Adelaide 500 remains the likeliest event should the plan come together.

However, there is a significant question mark over who would facilitate the wildcard.

The latest talk has linked Triple Eight to the additional entry, something that makes sense given the squad already has a wildcard programme in place for this season.

The powerhouse GM squad will run a Supercheap Auto-backed Camaro for Cooper Murray at this weekend's Darwin Triple Crown, before Murray and Craig Lowndes team up in the car for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 later in the year.

There have been restrictions on teams running more than one single-driver event wildcard per season in the past, which means the plan may require clearance from Supercars.

Speedcafe understands that Supercars is yet to have received or began any formal wildcard applications for Adelaide.

The link to Busch comes through his Richard Childress Racing team, which ran Brodie Kostecki for his NASCAR cameo last year, and Will Brown at Sonoma last weekend.

The latter created a link between RCR and Triple Eight too, with not only Brown spending the weekend working with RCR in Sonoma, but his T8 engineer Andrew Edwards as well.

The growing ties between Supercars and NASCAR are a significant talking point off the back of the Sonoma weekend that also included Shane van Gisbergen winning the Xfinity race, and Cam Waters making his Cup Series debut alongside Brown for the RFK Ford squad.