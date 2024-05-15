She is competing in the First Focus Radical Cup Australia round which is a support class to the Supercars Championship at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint on May 17-19.

Carco.com.au Raceway is the same Wanneroo venue where she made her Australian Touring Car Championship debut in the Castrol Cougars Holden Commodore in 1997.

“It gets replayed from time-to-time due to Larry Perkins and John Bowe having a monster battle – one of the best battles of all time,” said Price.

“It's a great track. It's been a long time since I've raced there, and I've been on the sim practicing. I know it's been resurfaced, and I have been there in the meantime doing a bit of driver training, so it's not been 20 years since I've seen the track.”

This weekend, she also has another mission which is to highlight Breast Cancer Network Australia's (BCNA) Pink Bun campaign through the month of May.

All proceeds from the limited edition Pink Buns sold at Bakers Delight will go directly to BCNA. Pink Bun Parties held all across Australia, and including at Carco.com.au Raceway this weekend, will donate all proceeds to the charity.

Inspiring fellow breast cancer survivors and all Australians impacted by breast cancer, Price has a donation page set-up at https://pinksportsday.bcna.org.au/my-fundraising/1665/melinda-price.

Price will hold a Pink Bun Party in the Radical paddock at 2:00pm this Saturday, with support from Volante Rosso, her teammates and Supercars, which will highlight her cause on the weekend's broadcast.

“It's cool being involved in a Supercars weekend as it ups the buzz surrounding the event.”

Volante Rosso will run four entries in Radical Cup Australia with Melinda Price and Greg Kenny, and Peter Clare and Josh Hunt sharing, Jim Hernandez and Colin Ivory in single entries.