As revealed by Speedcafe, real-world parity testing will resume at the Ipswich circuit tomorrow – the first running of cars for 2024.

The focus will be on the Ford engine package, which has long been suspected of having a deficit to the Chevrolet V8.

Exactly what that deficit is has been difficult to ascertain, though, using nothing but static dyno testing.

Tomorrow's test will see the long-awaited introduction of torque sensors into the mix, something that has been in the works since the middle of last season.

Curiously, however, it won't be Triple Eight representing General Motors at the test.

While Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing will provide the Mustang as usual, its GM counterpart will be absent in terms of hardware, with PremiAir running a Camaro instead of T8.

The reason is thought to be human resource-related, given T8's major role in the recent off-shore wind tunnel testing programme.

PremiAir is one of the last remaining full customer teams in the Supercars field, running turn-key Triple Eight-built Camaros.

It is currently undergoing a significant technical restructure, with Ludo Lacroix coming in and Dr Geoff Slater leaving, however tomorrow's test will be under the control of Supercars rather than the teams.

As for transient dyno testing, another long-awaited pillar of the engine parity work, that is still set to take place before the start of the season.

Supercars is currently in the process of locking down a suitable venue in the United States with the testing likely to happen closer to the opening round.