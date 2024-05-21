A day after Team Penske swept the front row for the 108th running of IndyCar's biggest race, the 2023 Indy 500 winner set the pace with a fastest lap of 226.238mph (364.095km/h) in the #2 Chevrolet.

Colton Herta spent much of the two-hour session on top and his 226.222mph (364.069km/h) on Lap 14 of 96 would leave the #26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda second all-told.

Will Power, who is shooting for a second Indy 500 win from the middle of the front row, ended up third in Practice 8 on a 226.137mph (363.932km/h) in the #12 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin finished down in 21st in the #3 Chevrolet and, with boost turned back down from 1.5 bar to 1.3 bar, his best lap of 224.031mph (360.543km/h) was 10mph slower than he had gone the afternoon prior.

There were a handful of minor incidents during the session, with Conor Daly handed a drive-through penalty for an unsafe release which saw him nearly collide with Marcus Ericsson, while Tom Blomqvist later spun exiting his pit box.

Earlier, a mid-session Caution was called for a track inspection.

Drivers are now not back on-track until Friday's two-hour Carb Day practice session (Saturday morning AEST), after which all that remains is the race itself.

