A day after Team Penske swept the front row for the 108th running of IndyCar's biggest race, the 2023 Indy 500 winner set the pace with a fastest lap of 226.238mph (364.095km/h) in the #2 Chevrolet.
Colton Herta spent much of the two-hour session on top and his 226.222mph (364.069km/h) on Lap 14 of 96 would leave the #26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda second all-told.
Will Power, who is shooting for a second Indy 500 win from the middle of the front row, ended up third in Practice 8 on a 226.137mph (363.932km/h) in the #12 Team Penske Chevrolet.
Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin finished down in 21st in the #3 Chevrolet and, with boost turned back down from 1.5 bar to 1.3 bar, his best lap of 224.031mph (360.543km/h) was 10mph slower than he had gone the afternoon prior.
There were a handful of minor incidents during the session, with Conor Daly handed a drive-through penalty for an unsafe release which saw him nearly collide with Marcus Ericsson, while Tom Blomqvist later spun exiting his pit box.
Earlier, a mid-session Caution was called for a track inspection.
Drivers are now not back on-track until Friday's two-hour Carb Day practice session (Saturday morning AEST), after which all that remains is the race itself.
Results: Practice 8
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|C/E/T
|Fastest lap
|Fastest speed
|Split 1st/prev
|Lap
|1
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|D/C/F
|0:39.7811
|226.238
|53/89
|2
|26
|Colton Herta
|D/H/F
|0:39.7839
|226.222
|0.0028/0.0028
|14/96
|3
|12
|Will Power
|D/C/F
|0:39.7988
|226.137
|0.0177/0.0149
|5/89
|4
|78
|Agustin Canapino
|D/C/F
|0:39.8677
|225.747
|0.0866/0.0689
|35/69
|5
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|D/C/F
|0:39.8693
|225.738
|0.0882/0.0016
|27/70
|6
|33
|Christian Rasmussen
|D/C/F
|0:39.8727
|225.718
|0.0916/0.0034
|55/100
|7
|9
|Scott Dixon
|D/H/F
|0:39.9085
|225.516
|0.1274/0.0358
|3/66
|8
|77
|Romain Grosjean
|D/C/F
|0:39.9100
|225.507
|0.1289/0.0015
|51/91
|9
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|D/C/F
|0:39.9208
|225.446
|0.1397/0.0108
|90/92
|10
|98
|Marco Andretti
|D/H/F
|0:39.9636
|225.205
|0.1825/0.0428
|87/92
|11
|15
|Graham Rahal
|D/H/F
|0:39.9681
|225.180
|0.1870/0.0045
|82/86
|12
|23
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|D/C/F
|0:39.9911
|225.050
|0.2100/0.0230
|73/75
|13
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|D/H/F
|0:39.9994
|225.003
|0.2183/0.0083
|62/75
|14
|24
|Conor Daly
|D/C/F
|0:40.0139
|224.922
|0.2328/0.0145
|10/55
|15
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|D/C/F
|0:40.0316
|224.822
|0.2505/0.0177
|14/95
|16
|66
|Tom Blomqvist
|D/H/F
|0:40.0713
|224.600
|0.2902/0.0397
|70/106
|17
|75
|Takuma Sato
|D/H/F
|0:40.0771
|224.567
|0.2960/0.0058
|17/61
|18
|6
|Callum Ilott
|D/C/F
|0:40.1036
|224.419
|0.3225/0.0265
|13/85
|19
|10
|Alex Palou
|D/H/F
|0:40.1194
|224.330
|0.3383/0.0158
|7/79
|20
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|D/H/F
|0:40.1500
|224.159
|0.3689/0.0306
|52/75
|21
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|D/C/F
|0:40.1731
|224.031
|0.3920/0.0231
|64/77
|22
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|D/H/F
|0:40.2067
|223.843
|0.4256/0.0336
|62/99
|23
|8
|Linus Lundqvist
|D/H/F
|0:40.2069
|223.842
|0.4258/0.0002
|68/83
|24
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|D/H/F
|0:40.2111
|223.819
|0.4300/0.0042
|10/95
|25
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|D/H/F
|0:40.2399
|223.659
|0.4588/0.0288
|71/77
|26
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|D/H/F
|0:40.2732
|223.474
|0.4921/0.0333
|87/88
|27
|4
|Kyffin Simpson
|D/H/F
|0:40.2978
|223.337
|0.5167/0.0246
|14/57
|28
|17
|Kyle Larson
|D/C/F
|0:40.3023
|223.312
|0.5212/0.0045
|8/70
|29
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|D/C/F
|0:40.3541
|223.026
|0.5730/0.0518
|42/81
|30
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|D/H/F
|0:40.3704
|222.936
|0.5893/0.0163
|26/89
|31
|41
|Sting Ray Robb
|D/C/F
|0:40.3848
|222.856
|0.6037/0.0144
|15/64
|32
|20
|Ed Carpenter
|D/C/F
|0:40.4150
|222.690
|0.6339/0.0302
|9/71
|33
|51
|Katherine Legge
|D/H/F
|0:40.5222
|222.100
|0.7411/0.1072
|53/58