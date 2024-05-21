Red Bull Racing's domaintion of F1 has seemingly come to an end with Ferrari and McLaren having both caught up.

Last weekend, Max Verstappen only just held on against a fast-charging Lando Norris in the closing laps to win.

It was a result that owed a lot to Verstappen's brilliance as a driver, dragging an ill-tempered car to top spot.

That followed the Miami Grand Prix where Red Bull Racing was beaten on sheer pace by McLaren.

And so we head to Monaco with renewed hope of a competitive weekend and, for one, without the certainty that Verstappen will win.

McLaren has improved its low and medium speed performance while Ferrari has been within reach of Red Bull Racing since the season started.

As always around the streets of the principality, it will come down to single lap pace on Saturday; whoever qualifies best will have a significant advantage heading into the race.

The long race weather forecast threatens rain on Friday and Saturday before clearing for race day. How might that impact proceedings?

It promises to be a very enthralling Monaco Grand Prix, a race Oscar Piastri has a very real shot at winning.

When is the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

THURSDAY 23rd MAY Local time AEST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 13:10 – 13:55 21:10 – 21:55 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 15:00 – 15:45 23:00 – 23:45 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 16:30 – 17:15 00:30 – 01:15 FRIDAY 24th MAY FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session (Group A) 11:05 – 11:21 19:05 – 19:21 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session (Group B) 11:29 – 11:45 19:29 – 19:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 21:30 – 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session (Group A) 15:10 – 15:26 23:10 – 23:26 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session (Group B) 15:34 – 15:50 23:24 – 23:50 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 01:00 – 02:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 18:45 – 19:15 02:45 – 03:15 SATURDAY 25th MAY FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:45 – 11:30 18:45 – 19:30 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (30 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 22:15 – 23:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 01:00 SUNDAY 26th MAY FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (27 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:00 – 08:50 16:00 – 16:50 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (42 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 09:40 – 10:45 17:40 – 18:45 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (17 Laps or 30 Mins) 12:00 – 12:35 20:00 – 20:35 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (78 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the Monaco Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Friday, May 24

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, May 25

Practice 2, 00:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, May 26

Race, 22:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Can I stream the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 161 2 Charles Leclerc 113 3 Sergio Perez 107 4 Lando Norris 101 5 Carlos Sainz 93 6 Oscar Piastri 53 7 George Russell 44 8 Lewis Hamilton 35 9 Fernando Alonso 33 10 Yuki Tsunoda 15 11 Lance Stroll 11 12 Nico Hulkenberg 6 13 Oliver Bearman 6 14 Daniel Ricciardo 5 15 Esteban Ocon 1 16 Kevin Magnussen 1 17 Alex Albon 0 18 Zhou Guanyu 0 19 Pierre Gasly 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

