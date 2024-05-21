Red Bull Racing's domaintion of F1 has seemingly come to an end with Ferrari and McLaren having both caught up.
Last weekend, Max Verstappen only just held on against a fast-charging Lando Norris in the closing laps to win.
It was a result that owed a lot to Verstappen's brilliance as a driver, dragging an ill-tempered car to top spot.
That followed the Miami Grand Prix where Red Bull Racing was beaten on sheer pace by McLaren.
And so we head to Monaco with renewed hope of a competitive weekend and, for one, without the certainty that Verstappen will win.
McLaren has improved its low and medium speed performance while Ferrari has been within reach of Red Bull Racing since the season started.
As always around the streets of the principality, it will come down to single lap pace on Saturday; whoever qualifies best will have a significant advantage heading into the race.
The long race weather forecast threatens rain on Friday and Saturday before clearing for race day. How might that impact proceedings?
It promises to be a very enthralling Monaco Grand Prix, a race Oscar Piastri has a very real shot at winning.
When is the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
|THURSDAY 23rd MAY
|Local time
|AEST
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|13:10 – 13:55
|21:10 – 21:55
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|15:00 – 15:45
|23:00 – 23:45
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|16:30 – 17:15
|00:30 – 01:15
|FRIDAY 24th MAY
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session (Group A)
|11:05 – 11:21
|19:05 – 19:21
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session (Group B)
|11:29 – 11:45
|19:29 – 19:45
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|21:30 – 22:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session (Group A)
|15:10 – 15:26
|23:10 – 23:26
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session (Group B)
|15:34 – 15:50
|23:24 – 23:50
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|01:00 – 02:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|18:45 – 19:15
|02:45 – 03:15
|SATURDAY 25th MAY
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:45 – 11:30
|18:45 – 19:30
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|20:30 – 21:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (30 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:15 – 15:05
|22:15 – 23:05
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|00:00 – 01:00
|SUNDAY 26th MAY
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (27 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:00 – 08:50
|16:00 – 16:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (42 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:40 – 10:45
|17:40 – 18:45
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (17 Laps or 30 Mins)
|12:00 – 12:35
|20:00 – 20:35
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (78 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|15:00 – 17:00
|23:00 – 01:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Are there live updates I can follow from the Monaco Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
Friday, May 24
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 25
Practice 2, 00:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 26
Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Can I stream the Monaco Grand Prix?
The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Monaco Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Monaco Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|161
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|113
|3
|Sergio Perez
|107
|4
|Lando Norris
|101
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|93
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|53
|7
|George Russell
|44
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|35
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|33
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|15
|11
|Lance Stroll
|11
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|5
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|1
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|17
|Alex Albon
|0
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|268
|2
|Ferrari
|212
|3
|McLaren
|154
|4
|Mercedes
|79
|5
|Aston Martin
|44
|6
|RB
|20
|7
|Haas
|7
|8
|Alpine
|1
|9
|Williams
|0
|10
|Sauber
|0