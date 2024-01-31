Broc Feeney and Will Brown have been built brand-new cars for the season ahead but their wheels are largely devoid of Red Bull Ampol Racing branding – for now.

READ MORE: Brown keen to compare T8, Erebus Camaros

Triple Eight will unveil its 2024 Supercars livery this Saturday, February 3 with an airport ‘takeover' in Brown's home town, with its Camaros today sporting Livery Landing graphics.

The Toowoomba native is himself a pilot, while Red Bull Air Race champion Matt Hall will perform aerobatic displays as part of the entertainment offering, which the public is invited to attend for free.

CLICK HERE for details on the Livery Landing

Today's livery features Red Bull's usual blue and red hues, while last night's race suit reveal suggested that the Banyo squad's Camaros will sport a similar look to its initial batch of Gen3 race cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull Ampol Racing (@redbullampolracing)

Teams are permitted 60km of running per car at a shakedown, equating to 19 laps of Queensland Raceway.

Matt Stone Racing is holding a rookie test for Cameron Hill today at the Ipswich circuit, with all four of the Sunshine State-based teams due back on Monday for testing.

PHOTOS: Triple Eight shakedown livery