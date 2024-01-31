Brown is part of the first group of drivers to change teams since Gen3 was introduced to the Repco Supercars Championship at the start of the previous season.

Under the new ruleset, each Camaro is identical in specification to any other in the field, and likewise with respect to the Ford Mustang, with technical parity across models remaining a cornerstone of the regulations.

In theory, then, any differences from one Camaro to another should come down to set-up and possibly car condition/build quality, whereas areas such as uprights were once proprietary.

Brown will start to find out what differences there are, if any, when Triple Eight Race Engineering holds the shakedown for his and Broc Feeney's brand-new Supercars today at Queensland Raceway.

“It is going to be really interesting,” he told Speedcafe.

“I'm looking forward to my first day in the car and first couple of laps to see how different the actual car is, because they're meant to be very similar. I'm definitely looking forward to that.

“Right now, I haven't really delved too much into what's different between Erebus and Triple Eight, but I'm sure as we get into testing that we'll work it out.”

There will, of course, be some differences compared to what the five-time Supercars Championship race winner had become accustomed to, given the Camaro's aerodynamics have been re-homologated.

Technically speaking, Brown's first Supercars test day with Triple Eight will take place on Monday, when the rest of the Queensland-based teams will also descend on Ipswich, although he also conducted an Evaluation Day with the squad back in his Super2 days in 2017.

He has, however, tested with the Banyo-based squad already, earlier this month as part of preparation for its tilt at the Bathurst 12 Hour with a pair of Mercedes-AMG GT3s.

“Even doing the GT day today, it's just good to be back in the car,” said the Queenslander at the time.

“You sort of go away over Christmas and have that break, don't think about racing too much, and then you're like, ‘Oh, we've got to get back into it.'

“To be testing so early in the season, I've never really had this, being back in the car in January, so you I'm really happy to have the GT day as well.”

Matt Stone Racing will also be in action today at Queensland Raceway for a ‘rookie' test day for Cameron Hill.

Triple Eight's Supercars shakedown will be followed on Saturday by its ‘Livery Landing' in Brown's home town at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, with entry free to the general public.

The team has already revealed that its newest Supercars driver will steer Car #87 this year.