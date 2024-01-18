The category recently completed its first-ever full-scale wind tunnel programme in the US as it looks to find parity between the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

Details of the outcomes from the test are slowly becoming public, with changes made to both models compared to how they finished the season.

The wind tunnel programme began with both cars running in Adelaide 500 spec, which meant the Mustang fitted with the post-Gold Coast aero update.

There have been hints that, as suggested by the results (four Mustang wins from the last four races), that the balance was tipped over to the Blue Oval side in terms of downforce with that last update.

There is now confidence in the Supercars camp that parity has been found, with new aero packages either locked in, or very close to being locked in, for both cars.

Changes to the Mustang are expected to include a further revised front end, including a channel under the centre of the front skid block, designed to alleviate an aero stalling issue.

That's not limited to the Mustang either, with a similar solution on the Camaro to remedy the same issue, identified in the wind tunnel.

At the rear it appears that efforts have been made to bring the Camaro in line with the Mustang, including a 100 millimetre extension of the rear wing.

Like on the Mustang, that will be facilitated by adding 3D-printed extensions, measuring 50 millimetres each, between the existing wing and the wing endplates.

The rear wing on the Camaro has also been pushed 50 millimetres back.

Neither car will feature a Gurney flap on the rear wing, despite Gurneys being trialled during wind tunnel testing.

In fact, videos from Supercars showed a number of Gurneys on not just the wing, but the endplates and mounts as well.

It's thought that the additional day of wind tunnel testing was largely about finding a better solution, which seems to have happened, given the Gurneys are gone.

The next question is where overall downforce will sit with the revisions.

The keenest theory around the paddock is that levels will be up given the Camaro was brought into line with the GC/Adelaide spec Mustang, with a range of theories about what percentage the increase may be.

Downforce was dramatically slashed with the initial Gen3 cars in a bid to improve racing, after aero had got out of control with the Gen2 cars.

Following other cars did appear slightly easier in the new lower-downforce cars, although the lack of downforce did contribute to other factors such as overheating tyres.