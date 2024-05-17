Both Red Bull Ampol Racing drivers flew under the radar in the opening, hour-long session of the Wanneroo weekend with Broc Feeney ending up sixth on the timesheet.

It is unclear whether they could have done any better if not for a session-ending red flag with two minutes to go, although Brown thinks he is much better placed than his Practice 1 result may suggest.

“I think we made the car better throughout today's practice session,” said the Toowoomban.

“We didn't roll out as strong as we would've liked, but we went out on our green run and with the red flag we only got through Turn 1.

“It's hard to read exactly where you're at but I still think we're in the top five and fingers crossed we have a strong qualifying session tomorrow.

“I thought the conditions today were fine, it's just the little bit of tyre drop-off that you have to manage due to the heat.

“Although the longer runs are good, it'd be cool to have two shorter sessions on Friday mainly for the fans, but overall it wasn't a bad day.”

Feeney was hardly despondent either, despite being slightly subpar in terms of a headline result.

“It's great to be back driving again to be honest,” said the 2023 Sandown 500 winner.

“The 60-minute sessions go pretty quick, but I was pretty happy with the changes we made and how we went.

“I think we stuck to our run plan pretty well, but we still have a little bit of stuff to work on.

“It's pretty hot here in Perth, but I think the track hung on pretty well. It got a bit dusty out there with a few cars coming off, but overall it was really good.

“Sixty minutes sounds like a long time but it goes bloody fast. Obviously, it would be great to have another 60-minute session, but everyone else is in the same boat.

“Even though it's a short lap time, the time gets taken up pretty quick.”

Brown leads the Repco Supercars Championship by a margin of 71 points, with Feeney second after they finished one-two in the most recent race of the season.

Practice 2 for Event 4, a 20-minute session, starts tomorrow at 09:15 local time/11:15 AEST.