The Supercars star will make his debut in Trans Am hardware as part of the undercard for the 70th running of the New Zealand Grand Prix in a fortnight.

It won’t just be his first time in a TA2 car, but also his first visit to Highlands – all made tougher by the fact he’ll miss practice time due to a GT3 test at Phillip Island.

Still, the Grove Racing enduro driver is pumped to get back behind the wheel of a V8-powered tin top.

“They are looking after me over here,” said Davison.

“It’s going to great. I’ve never driven a TA2 car. I’ve been watching the entertainment from afar, they always turn on an amazing spectacle.

“I’ll be rushing into Highlands, I’ve been trying to get there for years. It looks like a remarkable circuit, venue and place to visit.

“I’m going to miss practice because I’m doing a GT3 test at Phillip Island the day before. But I’ll roll in and to learn that circuit and have some fun in a monstrous TA2 car is another bucket list.

“I’m ticking a few things off in New Zealand this summer.”

That is a reference to Davison fulfilling a lifelong dream of driving a Formula Atlantic car during this weekend’s Historic GP at Taupo Motorsport Park.

He initially cut laps in the Ralt RT-40 during practice on Friday before handing it back to regular driver Greg Murphy for the first two races.

Davison then had an opportunity to race the car in today’s 15-lap finale, coming home fourth.