Any fear that Chevrolet may face a winless Supercars season is already gone, as Anton De Pasquale and Team 18 delivered a factory-worthy performance under lights in Sydney on Saturday night.

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus unpack a thrilling 200-kilometre race that included a fired up Brodie Kostecki and an uncharacteristic showing from Triple Eight.

They also delve into a sweet and sour night for the Toyota squads, and Ryan Wood shone and Andre Heimgartner suffered a concerning engine failure.

All that and more in a late night/early morning analysis of Saturday at Sydney Motorsport Park.

