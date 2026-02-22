Broc Feeney won after barely making the Top 10 Shootout and nearly collapsed after the race.

Kai Allen starred until a mechanical failure, Cam Waters came from 20th to end up on the podium and BRT’s breakthrough weekend ended with Aaron Cameron being spun by Brodie Kostecki on the last lap.

Oh, and the Toyotas finished their debut weekend with a strong showing as well.

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus cover all that and more in the Sunday daily podcast from Sydney Motorsport Park.

Listen now.

