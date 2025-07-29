It’s that time again when the most anticipated car advert of the year hits your screens with the latest instalment of Supercheap Auto’s Best Performing Oils delivering a bonanza of celebrities letting their hair down and horsepower unleashed.

This time though, The MaD Garage follows rally champion Molly Taylor into her fourth BPO appearance for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the stories you won’t see in the TV commercial.

And in addition to Molly and Dan, it’s the first time the MaD Garage was invited to bring along one of its cars too – an XY GT rally car. Keep your eyes on the channel for lots more of this gravel classic coming soon.

Unlike many of today’s TVCs that lean ever more into computer generated images and camera tricks, the SCA BPO campaign is no illusion, and this unique BTS look reveals the lengths an extensive production crew went to, to create the chaos. It’s the real deal.

And so too is the long a-list list of celebrities from the automotive and racing world. They might be in costume but these are the real personalities.

Set in the northern NSW town of Kyogle, the sleepy community is a film scout’s dream with much of the town appearing to be frozen in a 1970s time capsule. Perfect to stage the outlandish cops-and-robbers car chase that unfolds.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

While the all-stars production is up there with the most outlandish in Supercheap Auto’s Best Performing Oils history, this year was the first in which actual public roads were closed to film the action – another reason every slide, rolling burnout and doughnut looks as real as it does.

Sit back and enjoy this BTS journey featuring the Mighty Car Mods boys in their role as incompetent bank robbers, The Inspired Unemployed as equally inept police officers and the team of detectives that embark on the hunt for justice including Grant Denyer, Craig Lowndes, Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood, Thomas Randle, Matt Payne, Kai Allen, Michael Guest, Bridget Crosato, James Golding, Matt Mingay, and, of course, Molly Taylor.

As if that wasn’t enough of a who’s-who, the production is littered with cameos by Ryan Williams, The Skid Factory, Turbo Yoda, Broc Feeney, Zach Bates, Ben ‘Woody’ Wood and Riley Nauta.