Tabitha is one of thousands of fans across the country expected to present their fathers with a ticket or two in a chance to win one of the greatest prizes for fans in world motorsports.

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sports’ biggest stakeholders to create the fifth annual Ultimate Repco Bathurst 1000 experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as VIP Super guests at the “Great Race”.

One of the many highlights of four-day spectacular will be waving the green flag to start the Great Race on Sunday, October 12.

Fans can buy their AUD $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Each year we all battle to find our fathers an appropriate gift for Father’s Day, but the Ultimate motorsport Prize raffle has me covered,” said Tabitha, who has naming rights sponsorship from Pirtek on her Formula Ford in 2025.

“I know Dad has been to Bathurst plenty of times before, but never like this and, ironically, I think he would probably enjoy the whole experience.

“It is rare that dad gets to play ‘fan’ at the racetrack and I think winning this prize would be the absolute best way to enjoy the Repco Bathurst 1000 weekend as a spectator.”

While Marcos might have taken pole for the Bathurst 1000 at his first attempt in 2001, a win at the Great Race eluded him before his retirement from Supercars competition.

“I have never seen anything quite like this raffle in world motorsports,” said Marcos.

“Seriously, I doubt there is anyone who had the chance to do all this cool stuff at Bathurst, apart from the four previous Ultimate Bathurst raffle winners.

“I know Tabitha is going to ‘surprise’ me with some Father’s Day tickets, but I am also going to grab some for my dad Ross, who has not been to Mt Panorama since my last race there in 2005.

“At the end of the day someone has to win it and we enter the raffle knowing that all the cash goes to an amazing cause which is at the heart of Pirtek founder Peter Duncan.”

Pirtek CEO, Mark Devitt, said he was looking forward to seeing a spike in ticket sales this week with fans buying entries for their father on Sunday.

“Not that anyone needed an excuse to buy some extra tickets, but Father’s Day is a good one,” said Devitt.

“The great thing is that if you buy your dad some tickets and he does manage to win, surely you would have to be at the top of his list to attend the event as his guest?

“Forget the ties and socks this year, buying some tickets in the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize Raffle will even save you a trip to the shops.”

The prize has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

As well controlling the start of the race, first prize also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive an exclusive VIP “after hours” tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and $A250 gift shop voucher, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

On top of all the items listed, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2026 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 15th September 2025 at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

* The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

2025 BATHURST 1000 PRIZE

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Winner waves the starter’s flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

3-day Supercars Paddock Club tickets (Friday to Sunday)

Meet the race winners in PIRTEK Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and VIP Tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and the podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Museum at Mt Panorama

$250 to spend in the National Motor Museum gift shop

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate memento of the whole experience

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second prize

2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand with 2 x Corporate Paddock Club tickets; 2 x course car rides; 2 x grid walks; PIRTEK Racing Merchandise pack

Third prize

2 x General Admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand; PIRTEK Racing Merchandise pack