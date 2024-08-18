In Race 3 of the fifth round at Symmons Plains, the Earl Bamber Motorsport teammates had another close encounter after each had a victory in Races 1 and 2. Targett won the race and the round over Gilchrist with Clay Osborne third.

The last race of the round started with Gilchrist able to outpoint pole sitter off the line and take the early lead. The pair were locked together with McElrea Racing's Osborne next early in the race as they pulled away from the rest.

Targett launched several lead challenges at Turns 4 and 6 before he finally made a move stick at the former. Gilchrist settled for second but was chased by Osborne who also set the new lap record.

Behind them Ayrton Hodson slotted into fourth before he was chased by Caleb Sumich as Tyler Greenbury came from the back of the grid to finish sixth.

Also off the back was Jake Santalucia who was next and ahead of Conor Somers. They were followed home by Aron Shields and Ben Taylor, who completed the top 10.

Andrew Georgiadis took out the Pro-Am class, made slightly easier when Eric Constantinidis limped to the pits on the formation lap with a broken axle.

Georgiadis was chased to the line by John Papantoniou and finished in that order for the race and round. Jonathan Glicksten overcame an off at Turn 6 to secure third for the race and the round.

With a round to go, Targett leads Gilchrist by 91 points, and there are 181 available at the Sydney Motorsport Park finale round in October. Osborne is third ahead of Sumich and Hodson fifth.

In Pro-Am, Lachlan Harburg leads Danny Stutterd in the standings as a drop your worst round score is scenario exists. Georgiadis is third ahead of Constantinidis.