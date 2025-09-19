This week, the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) distanced itself from the event over what it said were concerning licensing practices.

Now Motorsport Australia has done the same, warning competitors to be mindful of their insurance.

Targa Tasmania appears to be operating independently of any governing body, with neither AASA nor Motorsport Australia sanctioning the event.

Only a state-issued driver’s licence or overseas driver’s licence is required to compete in Targa Tasmania.

“Motorsport Australia advises that it has no affiliation with the 2025 Targa Tasmania event and did not receive an application to permit this event,” a letter to Motorsport Australia members read.

“As the national governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Australia, Motorsport Australia is committed to upholding international standards and ensuring the safe and fair conduct of motorsport at all levels.

“There is no tolerance for non-compliance with any aspect of Motorsport Australia’s safety and regulatory frameworks, which exist to protect all participants in the sport.”

Targa Tasmania was the subject of a Coronial Inquest after the deaths of four competitors across 2021 and 2022.

Motorsport Australia was heavily scrutinised in the inquest for its role in the tragedies and accepted recommendations made by coroner Simon Cooper.

“Motorsport Australia accepts and endorses the observations and commentary outlined in Coroner Simon Cooper’s findings, handed down on 19 June 2025, following the inquest into Targa Tasmania,” the statement continued.

“These findings reinforce the need for any future tarmac rally events to be conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the expert Targa Review Panel instigated by Motorsport Australia after the tragic deaths during Targa Tasmania in 2021 and 2022.

“Motorsport Australia licence holders and officials are advised that Motorsport Australia’s insurance program does not apply to the proposed 2025 Targa Tasmania event.

“Motorsport Australia urges all competitors to fully understand the risks associated with participating in events that fall outside of best practice structures. Competing without adequate insurance coverage has serious implications, especially in the event of an incident.

“Further, Motorsport Australia reminds the community of the Coroner’s findings on the critical importance of medical assessments in motorsport licencing to ensure that licence holders are medically fit for the demands of high-intensity competition.”

“Motorsport Australia continue to reflect on the tragic loss of life within the sport we all share a passion for. These tragedies serve as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in motorsport. As always, the safety and wellbeing of the motorsport community must remain the highest priority.”

Targa Tasmania is slated for November 16-21.