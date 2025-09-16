Targa Tasmania has been the subject of scrutiny in recent years over the deaths of multiple competitors, and will return for the first time this year since a coronial inquest.

The event, slated for November 16-21, does not have an affiliation with the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) nor Motorsport Australia.

Targa Tasmania’s sporting regulations do not make any reference to the requirement of a Motorsport Australia or AASA licence to compete

The only caveat is the recent addition to its entry form that competitors over the age of 60 “must hold a current Motorsport Australia or Australian Auto Sport Alliance licence that has required them to undertake a medical examination.”

On Tuesday, the AASA issued a statement with concerns that Targa Tasmania had been accepting AASA-issued licences for participation.

The only reference to licensing requirements in Targa Tasmania’s sporting regulations relates to holding a civil driver’s licence.

“Each crew member who intends to be driving at any time during the event shall possess a current civil driving licence issued by the appropriate state government authority or overseas country,” the sporting regulations read in part.

“Only holders of a current Australian civil driver’s licence or equivalent licence issued overseas and valid for driving in the state of Tasmania, may drive a vehicle in the event. A learner or provisional licence or permit is not accepted.”

AASA said it is concerned that Targa Tasmania is being held without any affiliation to a governing body.

“It has come to the attention of the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) that the organisers of the Targa Tasmania event have been recognising AASA-issued licences for participation,” a statement read.

“We wish to make it clear that AASA is not affiliated with, nor does it sanction, the Targa Tasmania event.

“AASA is concerned that the event appears to be operating without the governance of a recognised sanctioning body, which raises serious questions about the safety, compliance and oversight standards being applied.”

AASA sanctions other asphalt rallies across Australia. AASA said the lack of any affiliation to a governing body raises questions about the safety standards of Targa Tasmania.

“These events are conducted under AASA’s governance, ensuring robust safety protocols, compliance with national standards, and comprehensive insurance coverage for participants,” the statement continued.

“We encourage competitors seeking professionally sanctioned tarmac rally opportunities to consider these AASA-supported events.”

Under “authority and format” of the competition sporting regulations, Targa Tasmania notes an affiliation to the SFI Foundation.

The SFI Foundation describes itself as a non-profit organisation that administers standards for the quality assurance of specialty performance and racing equipment.

AASA raised concerns about that reference that is said could be misleading for competitors who may believe the event was sanctioned and governed by the SFI Foundation.

“The SFI Foundation is not a sanctioning body, but rather a standards organisation that develops and administers performance standards for specialty/performance automotive and racing equipment,” the statement continued.

“AASA is a proud member of the SFI Foundation and continues to work closely with SFI across its network to uphold the highest standards of safety and compliance in motorsport including being guests of its team at its testing facility at San Diego, California in recent weeks.

“Any assumation that SFI is acting as anything more than a standards resource for Targa Tasmania is misleading and misrepresents the role of both SFI and AASA.

“In light of these concerns, AASA strongly urges any potential competitor or official, involved in the upcoming Targa Tasmania event, to seek independent legal advice regarding their personal accident and liability coverage.

“It is essential that all participants understand the risks and responsibilities associated with competing in an event that lacks formal sanctioning governance.”

Speedcafe has approached Targa Tasmania for comment.