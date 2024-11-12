The rebooted asphalt rally will take on a new look upon returning, with the event set to begin in Hobart and conclude in Launceston.

The event will begin with a ceremonial start in Hobart and stages to the south of the capital city. It will mark the first time since 1993 that the event has finished in Launceston.

Targa Tasmania will move from its traditional April-May slot to November 16-21. It’s hoped moving the event to later in the year will offer favourable weather.

The event will also feature an overnight stop at Devonport.

Targa Tasmania’s future has been secured through to the end of 2029.

It is unclear whether the event will be sanctioned by Motorsport Australia.

It was put on hold to investigate the deaths of Vincent Navin, Leigh Mundy, Dennis Neagle, and Anthony Seymour across the 2021 and 2022 editions.

The findings of a coronial inquest have not yet been handed down.

“The traditional April/May dates provided very challenging weather conditions for competitors and officials,” said event organiser Mark Perry.

“So with the full support of the state government and Events Tasmania, we have decided that moving the event to a mid-November slot can only assist in improved safety outcomes for everyone involved and give our large tour contingent a more pleasant drive around Tasmania.

“It is also great news for spectators and will give us some amazing opportunities to put on more outdoor events for the public at a warmer and drier time of the year.”

Perry said the hiatus has offered an opportunity to reevaluate the event’s structure.

“The passage of time has given us an amazing opportunity to undertake a detailed review of the event whilst ensuring we can implement the many positive changes to make Targa Tasmania a safer event in the future and continue to inject many millions of dollars into the Tasmanian economy each year,” he said.

The Tasmania Government welcomed the return of Targa Tasmania.

“This will be the first time the full event has occurred since 2021,” said Nick Duigan, Tasmania minister for sports and events.

“The event is now planned to take place in November to allow for a range of safety changes. It will also see the biggest course change in the event’s history.

“The six-day tarmac rally is for the true motoring enthusiast and will travel a whopping 2000km over the week.

“We know this event has a massive tourism impact for our state, with 80 percent of Targa competitors visitors to Tasmania, travelling from across Australia and overseas to participate.

“The event attracts over 3500 interstate participants each year, with each staying an average of nine nights in the state.”

It’s expected Targa Tasmania will pour $8 million into the economy.

“As part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, we are growing our tourism sector by investing in events and unique experiences across the State,” said Minister Duigan.

“The Government is investing $1.975 million to support the delivery of five Targa Tasmania events between 2025 and 2029, securing one of the world’s most iconic motorsport events for at least five years.”