Formula RX8

Wins were split between Geoff Connell and Rob Boaden in the one-make class however it was Brock Paine who sealed the title.

The two Saturday races both went the way of Boaden. Paine was able to finish second in Race 1 0.6s behind and Connell 0.2s further back. They were followed by Ivan Vantagiato and Thomas Derwent.

Featured Videos

In Race 2 Boaden held the lead from Paine until the Fishhook where Paine ran wide and dropped several places. In the end the top four were separated by a second. Boaden led home Justin Lewis who started in sixth, Derwent, Paine and Ayrton Filippi.

The top eight finishers were inverted for the Race 3 start. Connell made his way to the front of the field with a couple of laps to go. Paine improved to second and threw everything at Connell on the final lap, but it was not enough. Terry Lewis pipped Boaden for third.

Boaden finished fourth, but he rebounded to take the final race win. Paine and Connell were close behind while Justin Lewis beat home his brother Terry, Filippi and Derwent.

Legend Cars Australia

With four out of five race wins, Ryan Pring was not only the round winner, but he also took out the national title.

Robert Hogan took the victory in the opening encounter, where he beat Pring by 0.8s. There was a quartet in the battle for second as Pring led home Dylan Thomas, Irishman Billy Finnigan and Ben Goodridge.

In Race 2 saw the top three break away and battle to the end. Pring held on to win ahead of Hogan and Finnegan. Aiden Williams beat Goodridge in the fight for fourth.

The next encounter featured an inverted top 10 grid. From 10th Pring won by a largest margins of 8.4s, ahead of Ben Goodridge with Aiden Williams and Askr Sendall close behind.

Pring pulled a handy lead in Race 4 before before Williams closed it down and briefly took the lead. But it was Pring who won with Hogan third. The last race came down to a one-lap dash after a lengthy safety car for a multi-car accident. Pring won from Hogan and Williams.

Formula Vee Australian Series

Two wins and a second gave Daniel Reynolds in his Checkmate the overall winning result, ahead of Dylan Thomas and Alex MacDonald, both driving Jacers. In the older 1200 class Stephen Butcher (Stinger) was unbeaten.

Fastest qualifier Michael Kinsella (Jacer) lost the lead into Turn 1, then ran off at the Fishhook and fell to sixth. He was able to fight back to third and was behind Reynolds and Thomas when he was hit by a backmarker which eliminated both. Macdonald finished third after the great save earlier.

Reynolds took out Race 2 by 0.25s over Thomas as Kinsella came from the back to finish third. On the first lap of a safety car-plagued Race 3, Reynolds slid off the road and fell outside the top five. As Reynolds fought back to second, Kinsella took the victory while Thomas placed third.

Stock Cars Australia

Danny Burgess and his OzTruck Silverado was pushed all through the weekend as he took all four race victories.

He took the first race over Brett Mitchell (OzTruck) who started fifth, and Daniel Stubbs in the (Chev Monte Carlo). Mitchell grabbed the lead in the next race. But he ran wide and spun at Turn 5. Burgess was pressured by Stubbs, before both caught out by a backmarker.

Burgess slammed on the brakes to avoid contact, and Stubbs spun as not to hit the race leader. Burgess snared a comfortable victory and despite the spin, Stubbs was second. Robert Marchese (OzTruck) stole third from Michael Ricketts (Nissan Pulsar) and Mitchell recovered to fifth.

In Race 3 the top three could not be separated. Mitchell looked to find a way past Burgess but lost out to Stubbs. The final saw Burgess hounded early on by Stubbs, however a lapped car spun in the Fishhook and Stubbs avoided it by going off road. Despite that, Stubbs closed on the leader and finished a close second ahead of Mitchell.