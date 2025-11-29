The iconic Speedcafe.com Greenroom afterparty returns for the 2025 Adelaide Grand Final, bringing the motorsport community together on Sunday, November 30. Fans, teams and drivers will again gather to mark the end of the 2025 racing season. This year’s event is brought to you by South Ave Seltzer.

Established in 2010, the Greenroom has become the long-standing meeting place for post-race celebrations.

The party kicks off from 10pm at Zhivago Nightclub, 54 Currie Street, Adelaide.

Don’t miss it.