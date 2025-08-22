There are 250 fabulous cars competing in the 29th Historic Leyburn Sprints. Racing, sports and touring cars from 10 decades of motoring that will race against the clock.

Competitor registration, vehicle scrutineering, campsite competition judging, and the welcome BBQ have been completed. Now is the time to ready for competition.

The closed 1.0-kilometre street course will be locked off at 6:00 am on Saturday before the spectator gates on MacIntyre Street are open, half an hour later at 6:30.

Sprint competition begins at 8:00 am and will be livestreamed all day. Besides the track action for spectators, there will be Motorsport Alley inside the main gate and Vintage Van Village. Live entertainment will be from the Cambooya Rockers from 12:00pm inside Turn 1.

At the officials’ lunch break, there will be the Opening Ceremony, the VIP guests will be officially welcomed, the 1949 Grand Prix trophy displayed, and a parade lap by three of the 1949 Grand Prix race cars.

Raffle winners will get their hot laps from 12:15 pm before competition resumes through to approximately 5:00 pm.

There will be a charity auction at the Royal Hotel, the oldest continually licenced establishment in Queensland, and live entertainment into the night there and at the Leyburn RSL.

The Historic Leyburn Sprints is one of Australia’s premier historic motorsport festivals, with a huge choice of things to see and do for all the family.

Meet Australian racing legends. Dick Johnson, Warwick Brown, Kevin Bartlett, Charlie O’Brien and Bruce Allison will sign autographs at the Shannons Insurance tent on Saturday and Sunday.

Those keen can join the Family Fun-Run at 7:00 am Sunday which is a great way to see what the drivers challenge around the Sprints track.

Fans can get a birds-eye view of the Historic Leyburn Sprints on a 10-minute Elite helicopter ride from the helipad just behind the Sprints competitors’ paddock.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the Australian Grand Prix memorial, north of Leyburn on Macquarie Drive, where 30,000 spectators on September 18, 1949, saw John Crouch and his Delahaye race to an historic victory.

Leyburn is full of history. In a stroll around the old town, spectators can see more than 20 footpath plaques marking the goldrush days. Besides the 1863 Royal Hotel, historic sites include Granall House, an 1858 former coaching station.

There is an informative souvenir program available, and inexpensive food and drink outlets throughout the precinct.