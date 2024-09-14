A very wet Round 5 Trophy Race went to New Zealander Lance Hughes, points leader Adam Garwood won Race 1 before Marcus Zukanovic triumphed in Race 2.

Hughes in his Invitation class Torana was a runaway winner first up. He finished an outstanding 28s ahead of everyone in the opener where points are awarded for starting and finishing.

He was on the front row in the flipped grid from qualifying, went straight to the lead and pulled away from a very good TCM field.

Cameron Tilley (Valian Pacer) held second ahead of Tony Karanfilovski (Ford Mustang) for much of the race but in the final laps was passed by several and ultimately finished sixth. Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) started eighth and splashed his way through to second ahead of Scott Cameron (Chev Camaro).

The latter lost his place to Karanfilovski with a 5s penalty for going slightly early at the start. Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X) was fifth ahead of Tilley who was followed by Garwood (Holden Commodore VB), Bruce Heinrich (Camaro), Jamie Tilley (Mustang) and Andrew Fisher (Torana).

While polesitter Ryan Hansford (Torana) was slow away in Race 1, Garwood nailed it to take the lead. He was able to stay there throughout while Zukanovic immediately slotted into second and held off Heinrich until Lap 6. Zukanovic regained the spot on the penultimate lap when Heinrich spun at Turn 9.

Buzadzic held third spot which became a fight between him and Jamie Tilley and came down to the last corner where they clashed. Jim Pollicina (Torana) benefited as he was able to sneak past both.

Dean Lillie (Mustang) was sixth in front of Cameron, Hughes, Cameron Tilley and Fisher. Both Hansford and Karanfilovski had to pit to fix loose front guards before a safety car period when Dave Hender went off at Turn 8.

Race 2 finished under safety car conditions after Zukanovic led from the outset and crossed the line first. Buzadzic chased him throughout while Garwood recovered from a slow start to pass Pollicina for third.

Fifth went to Lillie ahead of Hansford from the back, Jamie Tilley, Cameron, Hassle, Fisher and Hughes. The latter two were off at Turn 1 on the first lap, along with Karanfilovski who later spun out at Turn 9 which brought out the safety car.

One more race is scheduled for Sunday at 10:40am.