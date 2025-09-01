With a round to go, the points gap in the Gen 2 class of the Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship has shrunk. Volante Rosso Motorsport’s Isaac McNeil and AGI Sport and round winner Noel Killion are separated are just two points apart while Tim Macrow Racing’s Harrison Duske strengthened his third position.

Killion had pole position for Race 1, lost the lead McNeill, won it back before another exchange of positions. Killion ultimately won by 0.04 seconds as Duske was third in front of Brock Burton and Nathan Gotch.

McNeill was leading the second race until he had a moment and speared off at Turn 1. It gifted the win to Killion while McNeill recovered and fought back to third behind Duske and ahead of Burton and Gotch.

With pole for Race 3, McNeill won ahead of Killion after Duske retired from second with mechanical issues. Cohen Kokotovich had electrical dramas in the lead up to the last race. swapped to Gotch’s car and finished third ahead of Burton.

Jensen Marold (AGI) clenched the Gen 1 championship with another three wins while Andrew Fitzpatrick has an 18-point advantage over Koby Wilson after they were second and third respectively in each race.

The inaugural RX8 Cup enduro saw Stiaan Kriel bridge the points gap from third, after he dominated Round 4.

The South African won his sprint race and together with Tyler Collins won both 50-minute enduro races. The latter also won the co-driver sprint ahead of Shaw, Michael Hazelton, Mitchell McGarry and Robyn Kriel.

Second overall were John Bowe and Tom Shaw with series leader after three rounds Robert Scott took third with Luke Webber. Scott was second in the first sprint, ahead of Aaron Hills, Jake Lougher, Steven King and Grant Bray.

Jack Childs had Rob Boaden help him to second in the first enduro ahead of Lougher (with Hazelton), Scott/Webber and Bowe/Shaw. The latter pair were runners up in the second enduro. Childs and Boaden were third and in front of Scott/Webber, Bray and Adam Burgess.

The final round of the AU4 Championship and Round 5 of RX8 Cup will be at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 28–29.