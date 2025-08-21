The new innovation at the 29th annual time trials, will see the weekend’s fastest drivers battle head-to-head in a bid to improve on their best times over the 1.0-kilometre closed street course.

After the Sprints scheduled seven individual runs for the 260 entered, the 10 quickest will each have a final chance in a special eighth run to set fastest time and win the Col Furness Memorial perpetual trophy.

While the drivers will have the opportunity to improve their previous best time, the winner will be the fastest set on any run across the weekend.

“We canvassed the usual leading drivers and all of them welcomed the idea enthusiastically. And there’s a variety of cars among them, from specialised single seaters to sports and touring cars, so the competition will be fascinating.

“It will be an extra attraction for spectators too, giving them a good reason to stay right to the end and applaud the winners on the podium.”

“Very often the fastest times have been set on the last runs of the weekend when the cooler conditions are favourable, so there’s no reason the winner can’t come from a do-or-die effort in the Top 10 Shootout.

“All runs will count, but there will certainly be plenty of incentive for the Top 10, including a special winner’s trophy and a new podium ceremony for the final three.”

The Top 10 Shootout is expected to see Australian Hillclimb Champion Dean Amos bid to seal a 10th Sprints win in his English-built Gould GR55B V8.

Key rival Brett Bull who finished second in 2024, has self-built a new, super-lightweight racer powered by a turbocharged Kawasaki motorcycle engine and says he’ll relish the chance for an extra run against the clock.

“It’s a fantastic idea, I usually do my fastest run at the last,” said Bull, who also will have four-time winner and 2024 third-place finisher Warwick Hutchinson in his sights.

In addition to the on-track sprints, there is an expanded line-up of off-track attractions that includes the Motorsport Alley display of special cars, Shannons Show ‘n’ Shine, Vintage Van Village, VIP driver appearances, charity auction and fun run.

There will be live music at three venues, food and market stalls and raffles to win a Gold Coast Supercars 500 weekend for two, Supercheap Auto vouchers and hot lap rides.

Adult ticket prices are $30 per day or $40 for the weekend. Tickets are available at the gate or pre-event online while for accompanied children under 14, entry is free. Street parking is free and food and drink prices at community-run outlets are set at affordable levels.

The Historic Leyburn Sprints is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and the Southern Downs Regional Council, which provide financial assistance to help promote the Sprints and attract visitors to the Southern Downs region.

Proceeds from the community-run event assist local organisations and projects through the Historic Leyburn Sprints Community Benefit Fund.

Many private organisations support the Sprints and include the following Platinum Sponsors, JMC Performance, Boral, Loaders R Us, Speedcafe.com, Collins Hay, Shannons Insurance and Tait Freight.