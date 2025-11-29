The Safety Car was drawn at the end of a wild minute-and-a-half, which began with a collision on the run down to the Senna Chicane.

Trans Am regular Nathan Herne was turned into the inside wall after Moffat’s car appeared to get pinched by Herne and Jordan Cox.

Moffat was left with nowhere to go and piled into Herne, suffering significant damage to the front of his Mustang. Jack Smith was also caught up in the carnage.

Despite the damage, Moffat pushed on at the back of the field, and entering Turn 8, his car went straight ahead and into the outside wall at high speed.

So violent was the hit that it sent the concrete barrier back several feet.

Herne returned to the pit lane at the end of the first lap where he retired his car, followed in by Smith.

Repairs to the wall meant the race was scratched after just four laps were completed.

Blake Tracey got the holeshot after short-cutting the chicane, launching his car skyward in the process.

Todd Hazelwood retook the lead with a pass at the Turn 9 hairpin that got Tracey out of shape and left him vulnerable to an attack.

Lachlanne Evennett seized on Tracey’s slow exit and passed him for second before Elliott Barbour got by Tracey too.

Then the Safety Car was drawn and the race neutralised. A new concrete block was needed after Moffat’s hit with the Turn 8 wall, ultimately ending the race under red flag conditions.