The fire occurred during qualifying for the Trico Trans Am Series on Friday evening at the South Australian circuit with three individuals injured.

They were treated at the circuit before two were transported by road to hospital in Adelaide.

They are in a stable condition with one already released from hospital.

“Motorsport Australia advises that a pit lane fire occurred on Friday 21 November at the Mallala Homecoming event at Mallala Motorsport Park in South Australia,” read a statement from the governing body.

“The incident took place during the Trico Trans Am Series qualifying resulting in three individuals being treated by medical staff on site, before two individuals were transported to hospital.

“One individual was released from hospital while the other remains under observation.

“Motorsport Australia extend thanks to the officials and first responders for their work at the scene.”