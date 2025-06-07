The former TA2 and Trans Am champion finished second in Friday’s opening race following a tense battle with eventual winner Jarrod Hughes.

However, after the race Herne was found to have two leaking tyres, meaning he needs a pair of new Hoosiers to get through the rest of the weekend.

The rules for the non-championship event state that each new tyre taken by a competitor will result in a rear-of-grid start, which means Herne will be off the back for Races 2 and 3 today.

The grid for Sunday’s final race will be set based on results of Race 3.