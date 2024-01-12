The introduction of a Pro-Am class is set to reward the privateer teams and drivers within the category. Drivers will be placed into one of the classes, based on previous performances in national or domestic competitions.

Pro-Am drivers will still be eligible for outright points, but outright drivers will not be eligible to score points in Pro-Am.

Young drivers that compete for the new ‘Young Gun of the Round' Award, will also be able to score points in their respective Outright or Pro-Am classes.

Dream Racing Team Owner Craig Scutella took out both the Masters and Hoosier Cup honours in 2023 while placing sixth in the overall points. The Outright series victory going to Garry Rogers Motorsport's James Moffat.

“The revised class structure is set to make both classes more competitive than ever before,” said Trans Am category manager Graham Sattler.

“Combined with the Young Gun Award we recently announced, Trans Am is offering up some great incentives to a wide range of experience levels in 2024. The Pro-Am drivers are more than capable, as we saw with Scutella finishing sixth overall last year and will be right on the heels of the outright drivers.

“There's a lot of interest around the series, and we've got some exciting drivers locked in already.”

The 2024 Trans Am season begins on February 9-11 at Sandown Raceway, as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries. The second of seven outings for Trans Am will be at Symmons Plains on March 15-17 and followed by Phillip Island (April 12-14), The Bend (May 1-June 2), Queensland Raceway (July 12-14), Bathurst (November 8-10) and Adelaide (November 14-17).