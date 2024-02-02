It will be Golding's race debut in the category although he has previously driven a handful of laps in the cars at the GRM Combine events. Golding has a long relationship with the team which dates to its time in Supercars. More recently he has been a regular in S5000.

“The main thing is just more racing, more laps, you have to race as many things as you can to stay sharp,” said Golding.

“There are no other categories that offer a similar opportunity to go racing in such a competitive environment, and the chance to continue developing my driving. I've cut a few laps in the car before, but my first real test will be today at Winton.

“GRM are the ones who really kick started my career, so it's always awesome to be working with them. It's an extremely comfortable environment to go racing in and the racing is always more enjoyable when you're with a good group of people.”

Slade has already raced in Trans Am. He debuted at AWC Race Tasmania in 2023, where he drove for The Racing Academy. He has previously raced a S5000 with GRM and also competed in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

“My main job is only 12 races across the year, so I'm ready to jump at any opportunity to get behind the wheel,” said Slade.

“I really enjoyed my first experience in the category last year, so when I was approached about doing this season, thanks to Frank Davies and Breeze Holiday Parks, I jumped at it,.

“Trans Am is a great learning category for some young drivers to come through and is good value for money as well. The cars are quite different to most other things, mainly due to the tyre they run on (Hoosier). So naturally you learn a lot, and having some experienced guys in the field is going to be a good yardstick for them.”

The confirmation of Golding and Slade means that GRM will field at least five cars at the first Shannons Speed Series round on February 9-11. They will join 2023 series winner James Moffat along with Edan Thornburrow and Thomas Davies.