PIRTEK has teamed up again with the sports’ biggest stakeholders to create the fourth annual ultimate Repco Bathurst 1000 experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at the “Great Race”.

Fans can buy their AUD $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

First prize in raffle includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights twin-share accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in PIRTEK Victory Lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the winners as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Last year’s winner, Junee’s Shaun McLaughlin, earned a few “brownie points” with his dad Troy, when he took him to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 as his guest.

The two attended their first Bathurst 1000 when Shaun was just eight years old, but they had never left Mt Panorama with a bigger smile than they did in 2023.

“I know we were extremely lucky to win last year’s raffle, but we already have our tickets for this year’s draw. You have to be in it to win as they say,” said McLaughlin.

“The experience last year was just amazing and every time we turned around the PIRTEK people were opening another door for us.

“The champagne bottles we were given by the winners (Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway) take pride of place at our house.

“I was originally going to take my cousin, but Dad won out in the end and I think I have a few more years of ‘brownie points’ up my sleeve.”

The winner and guest will also enjoy a lap of Mount Panorama in the Supercars Porsche Taycan Safety Car, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a PIRTEK Merchandise pack.

Dr Julie Humphries, who has experience driving in tarmac rallies, had never been to the Bathurst 1000 before winning the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize in 2022 and attended the event with her partner Greg Scalia.

Humphries and Scalia, both from Brisbane, are known internationally for their work in the field of cardiology and had their hearts racing several times during their four-day escapade.

“What we experienced is something we will never forget,” said Dr Humphries.

“From the time we got off the plane in Sydney, until we flew back to Brisbane on the Monday, it was just non-stop fun.

“I think the term “money can’t buy” is probably overused, but this prize has so many elements and relies on the cooperation and enthusiasm of so many people that you simply could not pay for it, no matter how big the cheque.

“We only originally purchased our tickets to support St Vincent’s Hospital and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit and had not really thought about winning.

“We ticked every box on the prize list and then some and got a whole new appreciation for the sport and its people. You can be sure we already have our tickets for this year’s event.”

The inaugural Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize was won by Canberra’s Ross Greenup who took along his mate Morgan Freemantle.

“It was a great surprise when I got the phone call to say that I had won the inaugural Ultimate Motorsport prize,” said Greenup.

“It was right in the middle of all the Covid chaos so we had to be a little flexible with our plans, but everyone involved went out of their way to ensure we had a good time.

“To get as close to the action as we did, get the experiences we had and meet the people we met was something neither of us will forget.

“We have not been lucky enough to win again, but I can assure you that we will have tickets every year while the raffle is still going.”

The Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize raffle has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

There will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Supercars Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2025 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 16th September 2024 at PIRTEK’s Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

* The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

First Prize

Return trip for two to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Visit to PIRTEK Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the Mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to race control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2025 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Purchase your tickets at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.