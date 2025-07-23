Rally champion Taylor teamed up with her truck-driving counterpart Casuarina ‘CJ’ Smith for a driving job-swap like no other.

Taylor’s day job involves regularly competing in rally cars and off-road vehicles around the world, while CJ is most commonly seen hauling road trains in Australia’s mines and Supercar team transporters across the country.

But in the latest MaD Garage video, the pair of industry heavyweights swap keys to highlight some of the challenges in each respective profession. What could possibly go wrong?

First up, CJ takes the helm of Molly’s Subaru WRX STI rally car for a few laps of a gravel track before attempting the final challenge – a precision handbrake turn. After that, it’s Taylor’s turn to grab the keys – this time to a Kenworth K200 B-double for a reversing test.

There are certainly fun and games but there’s also a serious road safety message as part of the collaboration, with CJ demonstrating the little-known hazards that can be present when driving near a large truck on public roads.

And while it should be obvious that there also are definite hazards associated with rallying, thankfully neither of the drivers demonstrated them in this particular video.

For heaps more rallying, workshop, car and trucking action head to @themadgarage and @truckingwithcj.