The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
February 9-11
SHANNONS SPEEDSERIES
The first round at Sandown Raceway will feature the opening round of several Motorsport Australia national series categories.
- Supercheap Auto TCR Australia
- National Trans Am Series
- Australian Production Cars
- Giti Tires Formula Open
PIARC SUPERSPRINTS
- Mazda RX8 Cup Round 1
SUPERKART RACES AND TTM REGULARITY
- Will be staged by the Austin 7 Club of SA at Mallala Motorsport Park.
TWIN PEAKS HILLCLIMB
- Hosted by the South Eastern Automobile Club and held in Port MacDonnell on two closed road courses of 1.3 and 1.7kms.