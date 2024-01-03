Williamson led from flag to flag in an emphatic drive to convert his solid form into his first win of the summer.

A stacked first heat included US Stars Rico Abreu (fresh off a win in Bunbury the night before) and quickest qualifier Brad Sweet, Kris Coyle and Luke Oldfield, all of whom have had solid USA v WA Speedweeks so far.

Oldfield logged another heat win, off the back of a podium position at Bunbury the night before in what will be his last appearance at the Motorplex this Speedweek.

Williamson, who has been outstanding over the Christmas period, couldn’t quite get past Trent Pigdon for the win in Heat 2.

Jason Kendrick took a solid heat win in the final heat of the night from Cory Eliason and Brad Maiolo with Brock Zearfoss coming home in fourth.

The A-Dash to decide the inside row saw Williamson on the front row and looking to secure his fourth consecutive pole position of USA v WA Speedweek.

Williamson in the #3 was never challenged with Andrew Priolo locking down second, TPigdon in third followed by Zearfoss, Brad Maiolo and Taylor Milling rounding out the six-car dash.

Eliason started from the pole in the second of the night’s dashes, with Oldfield alongside.

The five-time World of Outlaws champ Brad Sweet chased hard but could not catch his countryman, with Eliason winning the dash by almost five seconds with Oldfield in third.

The Mid Pack Dash for positions 13-20 in the feature was dramatic with Mitch Wormall seemingly seeking retribution on Brenton Farrer for contact at Bunbury the night before that resulted in Wormall destroying a car.

Wormall was deemed to have fed a right rear tyre to Farrar in the process of making a pass which resulted in Farrer making heavy contact with the wall and ending upside down.

After the incident, Farrer said, “I guess we are one for one now. We need to get it fixed so I can give it straight back to him in the feature”.

Wormall was subsequently DQ’d from the dash but would start 20th for the Feature race.

Jaydee Dack in the #67 won the Mid Pack Dash, securing 13th for the feature.

The B Main was won by James Inglis who won form Kris Coyle, with Kaiden Manders and Kye Scroop also securing positions in the feature.

In the feature race Williamson and Eliason led the field away but there was drama almost immediately when Kendrick spun in front of the field, which left Jaydee Dack with nowhere to go as he slid into the #11, making very heavy contact and breaking the torsion bar ending his night.

Kendrick’s team worked franticly in the work area to try to replace the front axle assembly, but it was for nought as they could not make the change in time for the re-start.

Williamson led, with Eliason moving around trying to find some moisture and bite – one of the few cars running low and high, before he settled into the high groove running third.

Sweet was biding his time in second, with 25 laps to catch Williamson who was looking to be the class of the field out front.

On lap 7, Zearfoss made it three Americans in the top four as he moved past Oldfield and into fourth.

Williamson was boxed in by traffic which allowed Sweet to close in, reducing a near two second gap to under half a second in less than a lap.

The Aussie was quicker in open air but the experience of Sweet in traffic came to the fore, consistently staying on the tail tank of the #3 of Williamson.

Dayne Kingshott moved into a podium position with 10 laps to run, while the Speedweek points leader Rico Abreu was having a quiet night back in the pack.

Sweet took the lead simultaneously as Oldfield had a nasty tumble in turn 4, escaping without injury but taking responsibility for a mistake that resulted in the crash in an interview afterwards.

With the restart order going back one lap, Williamson would lead the restart from Sweet, Kingshott, Brock Zearfoss and Rico Abreu who was quietly making his way to the front from deep in the field.

Williamson stretched his legs and took the win, his first win in a feature race in 18 months from Sweet and Kingshott rounding out the podium positions.

The next round of USA v WA Speedweek is on the 6th January at Bunbury Speedway, with the finale back at the Perth Motorplex on the 13th January.