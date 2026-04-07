Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner R&J Batteries is giving motorsport fans the chance to win a limited-edition Authentic Collectables #8 Camaro, driven by André Heimgartner in his Race 7 victory at the 2024 Taupo Super400. With only 168 models produced, this exclusive collector’s item celebrates a standout moment in R&J Batteries’ motorsport history. Enter now for your chance to own this rare piece of racing memorabilia.

There are 3 prizes in total up for grabs, with a guaranteed winner in AU and NZ. Each prize consists of the following:

1 x Authentic Collectables Diecast Model Car 1:18 Scale – Brad Jones Racing R&J Batteries #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – 2024 Taupo Super400 – Race 7 Winner. RRP $275.00 AUD

Click here to enter via the R&J Batteries website.

Winners will be randomly selected, contacted directly and announced via R&J Batteries’ website and Facebook page.