It will mark the first time in a decade that the Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band has played in Adelaide.

AC/DC is set to embark on an Australian tour this summer, with dates poised to be announced across the country.

The last time AC/DC toured Australia was in 2009 with its ‘Black Ice’ stadium shows. This year, they’ll return with their ‘Power Up’ show, named after their 2020 album.

Australian punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers will be the support act to AC/DC while Lenny Kravitz will play Saturday night with Jet in support.

“The world’s greatest rock and roll band headlining the greatest motorsport event in the country. It’s hard to imagine a better fit,” said South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas.

“AC/DC have a long and rich connection to our city and we are thrilled to welcome the band to headline the bp Adelaide Grand Final as we usher in a new era of racing.

“The event will provide a unique high-octane, high voltage, high energy experience not only for local fans, but those who choose to follow this international rock’n’roll juggernaut around the world.

“This is the hottest ticket in town – and we’ve worked hard to ensure South Australians can access it from as little as $99 for an Adult General Admission for the Sunday.”

