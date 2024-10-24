The helmet comes with a unique design which has been brought to life by well-known Gold Coast-based international helmet painter “Antman”.

The lucky bidder will not only take home the helmet after Kostecki has finished using it, the winner will also have the chance to put their name or company name on the chin of the helmet for the last race of the Gold Coast weekend on Sunday, 27 October 2024.

The current bid on Kostekci’s helmet is in excess of $A8000.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast resort and Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 22 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking here.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Hotel Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The winning bidder will receive two weekend tickets to the event, be on the grid prior to the Sunday race and have a personal meet-and-greet with Kostecki before and after Sunday’s event.

Antman’s helmets are considered serious pieces of art and take several weeks from design to completion. Some of his long-term customers include Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert, Shane van Gisbergen, Tim Slade, James Courtney, Garth Tander and famous stuntman, Matt Mingay.

The helmet will only be used for Gold Coast the practice and qualifying sessions and then the weekend’s two races before being handed to the new owner.

It is extremely rare for a Supercar driver’s helmet to be released to the market, let alone the helmet of a reigning champion – and in advance of a race weekend.

“We have had this in the planning for some time and I think Antman has done a terrific job of the design which has a real Gold Coast feel,” said Kostecki.

“When I heard about the PIRTEK Legends Night and the charity auction for Motorsport Ministries I knew I wanted to be involved with something cool and I think we have achieved that with this helmet.

“It will only ever be used on the Gold Coast 500 weekend and who knows, it might be a race winner.

“The winning bidder will also have the chance to put their own branding on the helmet for the Sunday race, which makes the whole prize that little more cool and personal.”

* The company logo to be placed on the helmet cannot conflict with any of Kostecki’s or Erebus Motorsport’s current sponsors.

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100% of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

