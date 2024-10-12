Australian motorsport identity, Michael Patrizi and his Patrizicorse organisation have donated everything you need to start your motorsport career as a package for the inaugural Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 23 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Hotel Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

This amazing package consists of a 36hp 125cc Vortex Tag-powered BirelART kart as well as a new Alpinestars race suit, rib vest, boots and gloves and race-ready Bell helmet.

If that is not enough, the package also includes a Karting Australia practice licence and a full day of expert tuition with Patrizi and young Supercars stars Broc Feeney and/or Matt Payne.

“Motorsport Ministries do an amazing job in Australian motorsport and we had no hesitation when we were asked to be involved in the Pirtek Legends Night,” said Patrizi.

“What we have offered up is everything you need to get started in the sport.

“The fact that Broc (Feeney) and Matt (Payne) have also offered up their time and expertise really adds to the package and gives it amazing exclusivity.

“BirelART is regarded as the Ferrari of karting and anyone buying this package will be off to a flying start in their career or creating an amazing recreational activity for themselves.”

The test day will be held at Ipswich Kart Club in Queensland at a date suitable for all stakeholders and Patrizicourse will arrange delivery to the highest bidder’s nearest Australian capital city.

PIRTEK Legend’s Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher Murray”, says that the unique karting package, including the one-on-one tuition, is valued in excess of $A20,000.

“We cannot thank Michael and Patrizicourse enough for their contribution to our inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night auction,” said Murray.

“The one question I have been consistently asked over the years is, ‘how do I get started in the sport?’ – well, here is your answer.

“I could not think of better gear or better teachers than what is on offer here and every cent raised goes to Motorsport Ministries.”

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993-2023

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Regional Victoria

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day for 15 people at Norwell Motorplex