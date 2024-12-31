The major Sprintcar series made its first foray outside of the US over the last three nights with Perth hosting High Limit International.

The event culminated in a $100,000 to win A-Main on Monday night which was taken out by Kyle Larson.

The NASCAR champion – and High Limit co-owner – was one of a number of US stars that bolstered the field along with the likes of fellow High Limit owner Brad Sweet and Cole Macedo, while Australia’s best, such as James McFadden, Callum Williamson and Jock Goodyer, were in action as well.

Featured Videos

That all-star field draw a bumper crowd to the Motorplex with an estimated 27,000 people through the gates.

Given the success of the event, it has already been confirmed that High Limit will return to Perth next year with an even bigger prize purse.

The A-Mains for the two preliminary nights will be worth $15,000 (instead of $12,500) while the winner of the third night will now bank $110,000 – taking the total pool for $140,000.