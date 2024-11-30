From December 1st to December 16th, In partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re

spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

How it works

Entering couldn’t be simpler. Starting December 1st, head to the Speedcafe website daily to discover the featured partner and their giveaway. You have until midnight each day to enter.

Featured Videos

What’s up for grabs?

While we can’t give away all our secrets just yet, expect exciting products from leading motorsport brands and unforgettable experiences that money simply can’t buy.

Some clues…

Merchandise bundles

Motorsport experiences

Car care

Collectors’ items

Kids toys

So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to enter some of the most exciting giveaways of the year! Whether you’re a diehard race fan or shopping for the ultimate gift, you don’t want to miss this!

Happy holidays from all of us at Speedcafe!