Just four days on from the United States Grand Prix, teams have headed south to Mexico City for the middle leg of an Americas triple-header.

It does so with a number of key questions: was Ferrari’s pace in Circuit of The Americas genuine; has Verstappen steadied the ship; and can Norris still chase the Dutchman down for an unlikely (but not impossible) championship win?

The Mexico City venue is unique, more due to its altitude than the layout itself.

Featured Videos

At over 2200m above sea level, cars will this weekend carry Monaco levels of downforce, but enjoy Monza-style speed down the long front straight.

With only four races remaining beyond this weekend, a strong result here for the title contenders will be key.

Verstappen holds a 57-point lead over Norris, more than two complete (standard) race weekends. An extension to that would just about move the title out of reach of his McLaren rival.

For Norris, a strong result and a sizeable chunk out of that advantage is simply a must as time begins to run out heading towards the Abu Dhabi season finale.

The constructors’ championship is similarly balanced with McLaren 40 points ahead of Red Bull Racing, which is now only eight clear of Ferrari.

However, with local favourite Sergio Perez continuing to struggle, Red Bull’s chances of another constructors’ crown this year look slim, especially with both McLaren and Ferrari boasting two drivers capable of scoring heavily.

It is that point that could see Ferrari overhaul the Milton Keynes squad, which has fought with one hand behind its back for much of the season.

Whether the Scarlet squad can reel in McLaren remains to be seen, and will come down to its ability to consistently deliver the pace it did last weekend.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were the class of the field in Austin and saw them eat into McLaren to the tune of 27 points; another result like that and the Scuderia would be well in the hunt.

And so Ferrari can dare to dream; even if the individual hopes of its drivers have long since vanished, the constructors’ championship remains a three (two-and-a-half?) horse race.

Elsewhere, a year ago Daniel Ricciardo qualified a surprise fourth in Mexico for AlphaTauri – the squad this year known as RB.

It’s unclear whether such heights are possible for the Faenza team this year, though Liam Lawson heads in off a stunning return drive in the United States.

From last on the grid to ninth at the flag caught the eye of those who matter, and continued performances like that seem almost certain to see him driver a darker blue car next season.

Can Lawson back that up at yet another new circuit, and can Yuki Tsunoda respond? More key questions. We will have to wait for answers.

When is the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

FRIDAY 25th OCTOBER Local time AEDT (+1 day) GTM Super Copa First Practice / Qualifying Session 08:30 – 09:00 01:30 – 02:00 Arzyz Masters Historic Practice Session 09:40 – 10:05 03:40 – 04:05 Formula 4 NACAM Championship Practice Session 10:30 – 10:55 04:30 – 04:55 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 05:30 – 06:30 GTM Super Copa Second Practice / Qualifying Session 14:00 – 14:25 07:00 – 07:25 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 16:00 – 17:30 09:00 – 10:30 Arzyz Masters Historic Qualifying Session 18:00 – 18:25 11:00 – 11:25 SATURDAY 26th OCTOBER Formula 4 NACAM Championship Qualifying Session 09:10 – 09:35 03:10 – 03:35 GTM Super Copa First Race (30 Mins) 10:00 – 10:35 03:00 – 03:35 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 04:30 – 05:30 Arzyz Masters Historic First Race (25 Mins) 13:00 – 13:30 06:00 – 06:30 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 15:00 – 16:00 08:00 – 09:00 Formula 4 NACAM Championship First Race (30 Mins) 16:45 – 17:20 09:45 – 10:20 SUNDAY 27th OCTOBER GTM Super Copa Second Race (30 Mins) 08:55 – 09:30 01:55 – 02:30 Arzyz Masters Historic Second Race (25 Mins) 10:00 – 10:25 03:00 – 03:25 Formula 4 NACAM Championship Second Race (30 Mins) 10:55 – 11:30 03:55 – 04:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00 07:00 – 09:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506 and Fox Sports 505

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Saturday, October 26

Practice 1, 05:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 08:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 27

Sprint, 04:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 07:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 28

Race, 06:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Mexico City Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Mexico City Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Previous Winners

Year Event Winner Team Pole Position 1963 Mexican Grand Prix Jim Clark Team Lotus Jim Clark (Team Lotus) 1964 Mexican Grand Prix Dan Gurney Motor Racing Developments Jim Clark (Team Lotus) 1965 Mexican Grand Prix Richie Ginther Honda R&D Company Jim Clark (Team Lotus) 1966 Mexican Grand Prix John Surtees Cooper Car Company John Surtees (Cooper Car Company) 1967 Mexican Grand Prix Jim Clark Team Lotus Jim Clark (Team Lotus) 1968 Mexican Grand Prix Graham Hill Team Lotus Jo Siffert (Rob Walker Racing Team) 1969 Mexican Grand Prix Denny Hulme McLaren Jack Brabham (Brabham) 1970 Mexican Grand Prix Jacky Ickx Scuderia Ferrari Clay Regazzoni (Scuderia Ferrari) 1986 Mexican Grand Prix Gerhard Berger Scuderia Ferrari Ayrton Senna (Team Lotus) 1987 Mexican Grand Prix Nigel Mansell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1988 Mexican Grand Prix Alain Prost McLaren Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 1989 Mexican Grand Prix Ayrton Senna McLaren Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 1990 Mexican Grand Prix Alain Prost Scuderia Ferrari Gerhard Berger (McLaren) 1991 Mexican Grand Prix Riccardo Patrese Williams Grand Prix Engineering Riccardo Patrese (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1992 Mexican Grand Prix Nigel Mansell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 2015 Mexican Grand Prix Nico Rosberg Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2016 Mexican Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2017 Mexican Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari) 2018 Mexican Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 2019 Mexican Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 43 Franco Colapinto Williams 30 Liam Lawson RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 354 2 Lando Norris 297 3 Charles Leclerc 275 4 Oscar Piastri 247 5 Carlos Sainz 215 6 Lewis Hamilton 177 7 George Russell 167 8 Sergio Perez 150 9 Fernando Alonso 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg 29 11 Lance Stroll 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Alex Albon 12 14 Daniel Ricciardo 12 15 Kevin Magnussen 8 16 Pierre Gasly 8 17 Oliver Bearman 7 18 Esteban Ocon 5 19 Franco Colapinto 5 20 Liam Lawson 2 21 Zhou Guanyu 0 22 Logan Sargeant 0 23 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors’ Championship