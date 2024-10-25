Just four days on from the United States Grand Prix, teams have headed south to Mexico City for the middle leg of an Americas triple-header.
It does so with a number of key questions: was Ferrari’s pace in Circuit of The Americas genuine; has Verstappen steadied the ship; and can Norris still chase the Dutchman down for an unlikely (but not impossible) championship win?
The Mexico City venue is unique, more due to its altitude than the layout itself.
At over 2200m above sea level, cars will this weekend carry Monaco levels of downforce, but enjoy Monza-style speed down the long front straight.
With only four races remaining beyond this weekend, a strong result here for the title contenders will be key.
Verstappen holds a 57-point lead over Norris, more than two complete (standard) race weekends. An extension to that would just about move the title out of reach of his McLaren rival.
For Norris, a strong result and a sizeable chunk out of that advantage is simply a must as time begins to run out heading towards the Abu Dhabi season finale.
The constructors’ championship is similarly balanced with McLaren 40 points ahead of Red Bull Racing, which is now only eight clear of Ferrari.
However, with local favourite Sergio Perez continuing to struggle, Red Bull’s chances of another constructors’ crown this year look slim, especially with both McLaren and Ferrari boasting two drivers capable of scoring heavily.
It is that point that could see Ferrari overhaul the Milton Keynes squad, which has fought with one hand behind its back for much of the season.
Whether the Scarlet squad can reel in McLaren remains to be seen, and will come down to its ability to consistently deliver the pace it did last weekend.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were the class of the field in Austin and saw them eat into McLaren to the tune of 27 points; another result like that and the Scuderia would be well in the hunt.
And so Ferrari can dare to dream; even if the individual hopes of its drivers have long since vanished, the constructors’ championship remains a three (two-and-a-half?) horse race.
Elsewhere, a year ago Daniel Ricciardo qualified a surprise fourth in Mexico for AlphaTauri – the squad this year known as RB.
It’s unclear whether such heights are possible for the Faenza team this year, though Liam Lawson heads in off a stunning return drive in the United States.
From last on the grid to ninth at the flag caught the eye of those who matter, and continued performances like that seem almost certain to see him driver a darker blue car next season.
Can Lawson back that up at yet another new circuit, and can Yuki Tsunoda respond? More key questions. We will have to wait for answers.
When is the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 25th OCTOBER
|Local time
|AEDT (+1 day)
|GTM Super Copa
|First Practice / Qualifying Session
|08:30 – 09:00
|01:30 – 02:00
|Arzyz Masters Historic
|Practice Session
|09:40 – 10:05
|03:40 – 04:05
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|Practice Session
|10:30 – 10:55
|04:30 – 04:55
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|05:30 – 06:30
|GTM Super Copa
|Second Practice / Qualifying Session
|14:00 – 14:25
|07:00 – 07:25
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|16:00 – 17:30
|09:00 – 10:30
|Arzyz Masters Historic
|Qualifying Session
|18:00 – 18:25
|11:00 – 11:25
|SATURDAY 26th OCTOBER
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|Qualifying Session
|09:10 – 09:35
|03:10 – 03:35
|GTM Super Copa
|First Race (30 Mins)
|10:00 – 10:35
|03:00 – 03:35
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|11:30 – 12:30
|04:30 – 05:30
|Arzyz Masters Historic
|First Race (25 Mins)
|13:00 – 13:30
|06:00 – 06:30
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|15:00 – 16:00
|08:00 – 09:00
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|First Race (30 Mins)
|16:45 – 17:20
|09:45 – 10:20
|SUNDAY 27th OCTOBER
|GTM Super Copa
|Second Race (30 Mins)
|08:55 – 09:30
|01:55 – 02:30
|Arzyz Masters Historic
|Second Race (25 Mins)
|10:00 – 10:25
|03:00 – 03:25
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|Second Race (30 Mins)
|10:55 – 11:30
|03:55 – 04:30
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|14:00 – 16:00
|07:00 – 09:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506 and Fox Sports 505
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Saturday, October 26
Practice 1, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout, 08:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports
Sunday, October 27
Sprint, 04:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 07:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports
Monday, October 28
Race, 06:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Mexico City Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
Previous Winners
|Year
|Event
|Winner
|Team
|Pole Position
|1963
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Jim Clark
|Team Lotus
|Jim Clark (Team Lotus)
|1964
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Dan Gurney
|Motor Racing Developments
|Jim Clark (Team Lotus)
|1965
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Richie Ginther
|Honda R&D Company
|Jim Clark (Team Lotus)
|1966
|Mexican Grand Prix
|John Surtees
|Cooper Car Company
|John Surtees (Cooper Car Company)
|1967
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Jim Clark
|Team Lotus
|Jim Clark (Team Lotus)
|1968
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Graham Hill
|Team Lotus
|Jo Siffert (Rob Walker Racing Team)
|1969
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Denny Hulme
|McLaren
|Jack Brabham (Brabham)
|1970
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Jacky Ickx
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Clay Regazzoni (Scuderia Ferrari)
|1986
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Gerhard Berger
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Ayrton Senna (Team Lotus)
|1987
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Nigel Mansell
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering
|Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1988
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Alain Prost
|McLaren
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|1989
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|1990
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Alain Prost
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Gerhard Berger (McLaren)
|1991
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Riccardo Patrese
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering
|Riccardo Patrese (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1992
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Nigel Mansell
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering
|Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|2015
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2016
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2017
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2018
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing)
|2019
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2021
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
|2022
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|2023
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|354
|2
|Lando Norris
|297
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|275
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|247
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|215
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|177
|7
|George Russell
|167
|8
|Sergio Perez
|150
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|29
|11
|Lance Stroll
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|12
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|8
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|8
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|2
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|544
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|504
|3
|Ferrari
|496
|4
|Mercedes
|344
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|Haas
|38
|7
|RB
|36
|8
|Williams
|17
|9
|Alpine
|13
|10
|Sauber
|0