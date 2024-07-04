The Far North Queensland city marks its 15th anniversary as part of the Supercars calendar this weekend with the Reid Park circuit now a well-established stop on the schedule.

There is something new this year, though, with the introduction of a Track to Town parade on the Thursday evening featuring the entire 24-car Supercars field.

As for the on-track schedule, it's a return of longer-format racing and refuelling stops following the sprint events in Perth and Darwin.

Both Saturday and Sunday follow the same format with a 15-minute qualifying session to determine grid positions 11-24, followed by a Top 10 Shootout and then a 250-kilometre race.

All eyes will be on the battle of the Triple Eight drivers at what is generally a happy hunting ground for the powerhouse GM squad.

After a fast start to the season for Will Brown, it was Broc Feeney that returned serve in Darwin to inject some intrigue into the title fight.

PremiAir Racing and Team 18 were among the surprises in terms of their Darwin pace, with whether that form continues in Townsville one of the key questions heading into the weekend.

At the opposite end of that scale is Walkinshaw Andretti United, which after being the dominant squad in Perth failed the fire in Darwin. A return to the front is desperately needed for Chaz Mostert to keep his title hopes alive.

2024 NTI Townsville 500 schedule

All times AEST

Friday July 5

7:55-8:15 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice

8:25-8:45 Toyota 86s – Practice 1

8:55-9:20 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Practice 1

9:45-10:25 Dunlop Series – Practice 1

10:35-10:55 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

11:05-11:25 Toyota 86s – Practice 2

11:35-12:00 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Practice 2

12:15-12:55 Supercars – Practice 1

13:15-13:5 Dunlop Series – Practice 2

14:05-14:25 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

14:35-14:50 Toyota 86s – Qualifying

15:10-15:50 Supercars – Practice 2

16:15-16:25 Supercars – TV track time

16:45-17:05 Dunlop Series – Event rides

17:10-17:40 Supercars – Event rides

Saturday July 6

8:05-8:35 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Qualifying

8:45-9:10 Toyota 86s – Race 1

9:40-10:00 Dunlop Series – Qualifying

10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying

10:50-11:20 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 1

11:30-11:50 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:45-13:05 Toyota 86s – Race 2

13:15-13:55 Dunlop Series – Race 1

14:40 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 7

7:45-8:30 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 2

8:40-9:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

9:30-9:50 Dunlop Series – Qualifying

10:05-10:20 Supercars – Qualifying

10:40-11:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

11:30-11:50 Toyota 86s – Race 3

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:45-13:05 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 3

13:15-13:55 Dunlop Series – Race 2

14:40 Supercars – Race 2