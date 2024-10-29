Allen is steering a Grove Racing Mustang at the Ipswich venue after spending the Gold Coast 500 weekend inside the team garage.

The 19-year-old has been part of the Dick Johnson Racing fold for the last two seasons, running the Bathurst 1000 as a wildcard in 2023 and co-driving alongside Will Davison this year.

He was signed by Grove Racing after the Shell team elected against taking up on option on him for 2025, ultimately signing Brodie Kostecki.

Kostecki’s incoming replacement at Erebus Motorsport, Murray, is turning laps in the Camaro he will race next season.

Murray transitions from Triple Eight, where he shone alongside Craig Lowndes in its Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard at Sandown and Bathurst.

It’s not the first time Murray has driven Erebus’ Gen3 machinery, having undertaken an evaluation day with the team at Winton last year.

He also joined the team as an observer at the Gold Coast 500, where Kostecki took a sensational victory in the Sunday race.

Allen and Murray will both complete their Super2 campaigns with Eggleston Motorsport in Adelaide next month; the former still a title contender despite a horror run last time out at Bathurst.

The Grove and Erebus teams are joined at Queensland Raceway today by Tickford Racing, Team 18 and the Blanchard Racing Team.

Fellow Melbourne-based squad Walkinshaw Andretti United opted against taking part following the reliability issues that occurred with the Ford engines at the post-Sandown 500 ride day last month.