There will be a repeat of the 90-minute practice session which was held at the 2023 Perth SuperSprint when the Repco Supercars Championship field returns to Western Australia in 2024.

This year’s stop at Wanneroo Raceway featured a single, 90-minute practice session on the Friday of the event and that will be the case again in May next year.

It was an outlier then but Speedcafe understands that initiative may be rolled out more widely in 2024, at least at SuperSprint events.

The Perth SuperSprint will also be the first of three events to feature the new-for-2024 timed 60-minute races.

A ticketing announcement issued today by the championship advises, “Format includes 90-minute practice on Friday.”

It continues, “Supercars will be on track on all three days of the 2024 Perth SuperSprint, starting with a single practice session on Friday, 17 May.”

The now customary three-part knockout qualifying system remains on the Saturday to set the grid for the opening 60-minute race of the weekend, before a repeat on the Sunday.

As for CPSs, each car will need to have (at least) two tyres changed in each race.

The 2024 Perth SuperSprint will be the first event for Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki on home soil as a Supercars champion, while fellow West Australian Aaron Love (Blanchard Racing Team) will make his first start at Wanneroo in the top tier.

WA Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Rita Saffioti, said, “For more than 50 years the Supercars Championship has been coming to Perth to excite fans at the Carco.com.au Raceway, where it has a passionate following.

“We look forward to seeing homegrown champion Brodie Kostecki defend his title against other local and national talent, and I encourage motorsport fans across the country to grab a ticket and get down to this supercharged weekend of racing next May.

“Hosting national drawcard events like the Perth SuperSprint as part of the wider Supercars Championship helps attract visitors from out-of-state, boost our tourism and hospitality industries and stimulate local economies.”

The support bill is headlined by the Dunlop Super2 Series (including Super3), with Touring Car Masters Series, Aussie Racing Cars, and Radical Cup Australia also on the undercard.

Tickets for the Wanneroo event are available from today through Supercars’ official website.

