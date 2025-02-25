Larkham was among those honoured at the 2024 Motorsport Australia National Awards Gala on Sunday night at Doltone House in Sydney.

The governing body’s annual prize-giving night recognised those to win national titles in 2024 and included Will Brown officially receiving the Australian Touring Car Championship trophy.

Other major accolades were highlighted by the recognition of Larkham, who has been a popular part of Supercars broadcasts for over a decade.

Lauded for his ability to articulate complex topics in relatable and entertaining ways, Larkham was sacked by Supercars in late 2020 in a bizarre strategic misstep by management.

An uproar from fans and within the industry led to the former driver, team owner and board member being reinstated to his TV duties with immediate effect.

“It’s not lost on me at all that I’m in this privileged position. It’s a little unique,” Larkham told the room of 250 guests.

“I’m not a media person, I’m not a television person, I don’t like television, I don’t even like the media. Get that, right? I live on a farm. I consider myself a racing person.

“A few years back the fans had my back and now I feel a deep and sincere obligation to have their back.

“I turn up at every event and I see my role as to break down, explain, dig in, so they understand and enjoy motorsport a little bit more.”

Larkham praised the current administration of Motorsport Australia, as well as the decision-making of its officials that enabled a thrilling finish to Saturday night’s Sydney Supercars race.

He also thanked the Supercars TV team, adding: “I’m part of a team, a great bunch of people. I’m just a small cog in a big wheel.

“I don’t do this for awards, I don’t have a social media account. I’m deeply and genuinely humbled, this will take pride in the trophy cabinet.”

Other major award winners included rally legend Coral Taylor, who joined daughter Molly as a Peter Brock Medallist.

Taylor used her speech to pay tribute to the late Brock, relaying a first-hand account of the nine-time Bathurst winner’s generosity with fans during a Targa Tasmania event.

“Peter Brock was larger than life,” she said.

“He was a brilliant driver, he was a true sportsman, but he was also an authentic human being and Peter Brock in the car was the same guy out of the car.

“I’m very honoured to receive this award and I think Peter Brock was one of the best ambassadors that motorsport ever had.”

Young stars Oscar Piastri and Kai Allen were recognised with the Sir Jack Brabham and Young Driver of the Year awards respectively.

Officials to be honoured included Garry Connelly (Award of Merit), Trevor Neumann (Official of the Year) and Carol Armstrong (Outstanding Official of the Year).

Dr Rik Hagen and Tony South were named as Members of Honour in recognition of their lifelong contributions to Australian motorsport.

Dr Hagen was recognised for exceptional work in motorsport medicine and South for his leadership in motorsport governance, including his service on the Motorsport Australia Board.

Distinguished steward Peter Drew and lifelong official Roger Chirnside received Motorsport Australia Life Membership.

A highly esteemed Presidential Citation was given to rallying legend Ed Ordynski, in recognition of his leadership as Chair of the Officials Working Group.

2024 Award Winners

Award of Merit – Garry Connelly AM

Member of Honour – Dr Rik Hagen

Member of Honour – Tony South

Life Member – Peter Drew

Life Member – Roger Chirnside

Presidential Citation – Ed Ordynski

Australian Motorsport Official of the Year – Trevor Neumann

Peter Brock Medal – Coral Taylor

Young Driver of the Year – Kai Allen

FIA Outstanding Official of the Year – Carol Armstrong

FIA Girls on Track High Achiever Award – Emmy Drew

Sir Jack Brabham Award – Oscar Piastri

Personality of the Year – Mark Larkham

Photographer of the Year – Daniel Kalisz

Photograph of the Year – Thomas Lam

Journalist of the Year – Andrew van Leeuwen

Breaking News Story of the Year – Andrew van Leeuwen

Best Use of Digital Media – Tickford Racing Media Team