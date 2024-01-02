Livewire Queenslander Luke Oldfield led from the start from pole-sitter Callum Williamson but was chased down by Abreu before the pair made heart-stopping moves on multiple occasions, battling an unpredictable racetrack through heavy traffic.

Monte Motorsport’s Cory Eliason claimed the final step on the podium.

The race was only two laps old when a red light stoppage was activated after heavy contact between Trent Pigdon and Victorian Brenten Farrer relegated both to the infield.

American Brock Zearfoss started and finished sixth, while five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, who won the previous Speedweek round at the Perth Motorplex, was a non-finisher after starting from 11th.

Abreu was clearly happy with the win, and tipped his hat to the Australian drivers who don’t enjoy the ‘seat time’ that American drivers experience.

“It’s intense when races go long like that, with 28 laps non-stop,” he remarked.

“It’s a luxury for us getting to race 85 times a year and for Australian race car drivers it becomes difficult to race a lot with how far race tracks are and scheduling races, but you appreciate coming here and racing with these gentlemen.”

The series continues tonight at the Perth Motorplex.

Highlights