Working is currently underway at the Melbourne venue as it prepares to host the opening round of the 2025 season.

Part of that work has been changing the kerbing on the exit of Turn 6 in an effort to prevent the heavy crashes seen at the high-speed right-hander in recent years.

As revealed by Speedcafe, that work is in conjunction with the wall being moved back and a realignment of TecPro barriers in an effort to stop cars bouncing back onto the racetrack, as has been the case for Alex Albon and George Russell.

There are further changes being made around the precinct too, designed to help fans traverse the venue.

There’s an additional pontoon on the Albert Park lake, and a new pedestrian overpass.

However, the most obvious change will arguably be the repainting of Albert Park’s traditionally yellow track markings after the FIA insisted the lines be repainted white.

“We’re a bit of a unique on there,” Tom Mottram, chief events officer for the Australian GP told Speedcafe.

“I had to go back to the archives a bit to understand why [the track markings were] yellow, and it’s to do with the fact we’re in a public park.

“It was this kind of funny ‘no standing’ – there’s some yellow lines painted throughout the year which is no parking when it’s in the hands of Parks Victoria.

“There was an agreement struck years and years ago where we could just keep it yellow so we weren’t repainting every time.

“But now, with the changes to track limits, there’s new specs around it needs to be white with a blue outline.”

As a result, the track edges are thus going to be painted white, a visible departure from the look of F1 events held at Albert Park since 1996.