Race day one of the fourth round of the FIA Champions of the Future Academy in Dubai started well for Australia’s Junior Championship leader, James Anagnostiadis with a solid fourth placed qualifying and sixth placed first heat finish, but then drama struck.

With a commanding positional advantage over South African challenger, William Marshall, Anagnostiadis was set to extend his 69 point lead with eyes on the final, then trouble found him on the final lap of the second heat.

Anagnostiadis was unable to finish the race after being in the rough and tumble of the heat.

This would place him in 14th starting position for the final. Showing all the skill that took him to second place in the World Junior Championship just a few weeks ago, the Mercedes-AMG Junior driver pushed his way forward through to seventh position. Crucially, one of those drivers he passed was Marshall – who finished one place behind him.

Today, the clocks are re-set for a further qualifying, two heats and final at the Dubai Autodrome.

In the Mini category, Oscar Singh had one of his best performances in the Academy program this year, coming home in 10th position having started 18th. The Sydney-sider’s brother – newly crowned New South Wales Champion Koda wasn’t so fortunate. He brought his Parolin control chassis home 28th after starting one row in front of his brother.

In the Senior category, Queensland’s F1 Academy Scholarship driver, Charlotte Page was 22nd after starting 17th.

All four Australians will be back in action on the Dubai Autodrome just outside the leading UAE city from 6:15pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (5:15pm QLD) with finals from 9:45pm AEDT (8:45pm QLD). Times and below links subject to change.

SUNDAY COTF ACADEMY HEATS FROM DUBAI:

SUNDAY COTF SUNDAY FINALS FROM DUBAI: